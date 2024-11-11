Georgia Tech hosts Texas Southern following Ndongo’s 20-point performance

Texas Southern Tigers (0-2) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (1-1) Atlanta; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech takes…

Texas Southern Tigers (0-2) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (1-1)

Atlanta; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech takes on Texas Southern after Baye Ndongo scored 20 points in Georgia Tech’s 105-93 loss to the North Florida Ospreys.

Georgia Tech went 14-18 overall with an 8-7 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Yellow Jackets averaged 13.3 assists per game on 25.3 made field goals last season.

Texas Southern finished 6-11 on the road and 16-17 overall last season. The Tigers averaged 70.2 points per game last season, 13.1 from the free-throw line and 21.9 from 3-point range.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.