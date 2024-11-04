Georgia State Panthers begin season at home against the Ball State Cardinals

Ball State Cardinals at Georgia State Panthers Atlanta; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -3; over/under is 146…

Ball State Cardinals at Georgia State Panthers

Atlanta; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -3; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State hosts Ball State in the season opener.

Georgia State finished 14-17 overall last season while going 9-5 at home. The Panthers allowed opponents to score 74.8 points per game and shoot 42.6% from the field last season.

Ball State went 7-11 in MAC action and 6-8 on the road last season. The Cardinals averaged 12.4 assists per game on 24.8 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.