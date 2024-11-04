Live Radio
Georgia State Panthers begin season at home against the Ball State Cardinals

The Associated Press

November 4, 2024, 3:43 AM

Ball State Cardinals at Georgia State Panthers

Atlanta; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -3; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State hosts Ball State in the season opener.

Georgia State finished 14-17 overall last season while going 9-5 at home. The Panthers allowed opponents to score 74.8 points per game and shoot 42.6% from the field last season.

Ball State went 7-11 in MAC action and 6-8 on the road last season. The Cardinals averaged 12.4 assists per game on 24.8 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

