Georgia State Panthers and the Austin Peay Governors meet in Jacksonville, Florida

Austin Peay Governors (3-2) vs. Georgia State Panthers (3-2)

Jacksonville, Florida; Tuesday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -2; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State faces Austin Peay in Jacksonville, Florida.

The Panthers have a 3-2 record in non-conference games. Georgia State leads the Sun Belt averaging 80.6 points and is shooting 45.3%.

The Governors have a 3-2 record in non-conference play. Austin Peay has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

Georgia State is shooting 45.3% from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points lower than the 48.2% Austin Peay allows to opponents. Austin Peay averages 71.2 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than the 76.8 Georgia State allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Toneari Lane is shooting 40.9% from beyond the arc with 3.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 17.8 points.

LJ Thomas is averaging 20.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Governors.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

