Georgia State hosts Ball State in season opener

Ball State Cardinals at Georgia State Panthers

Atlanta; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -4.5; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State hosts Ball State for the season opener.

Georgia State went 9-5 at home a season ago while going 14-17 overall. The Panthers averaged 10.5 points off of turnovers, 11.2 second-chance points and 2.6 bench points last season.

Ball State finished 7-11 in MAC action and 6-8 on the road last season. The Cardinals averaged 73.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 71.0 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

