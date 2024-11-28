Georgia State and Campbell meet for cross-conference game

Campbell Camels (5-2) at Georgia State Panthers (4-3) Atlanta; Thursday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State takes on Campbell…

Campbell Camels (5-2) at Georgia State Panthers (4-3)

Atlanta; Thursday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State takes on Campbell in out-of-conference action.

The Panthers are 3-1 in home games. Georgia State has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Camels have gone 0-2 away from home. Campbell averages 68.7 points and has outscored opponents by 10.1 points per game.

Georgia State is shooting 37.0% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 36.8% Campbell allows to opponents. Campbell averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Georgia State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mya Williams is shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 11 points.

Olivia Tucker is averaging 13.1 points for the Camels.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

