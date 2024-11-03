Georgia Southern tips off season at home against Northern Illinois

Northern Illinois Huskies at Georgia Southern Eagles Statesboro, Georgia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -8.5; over/under is…

Northern Illinois Huskies at Georgia Southern Eagles

Statesboro, Georgia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -8.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern starts the season at home against Northern Illinois.

Georgia Southern finished 6-6 at home a season ago while going 9-24 overall. The Eagles averaged 73.3 points per game last season, 28.7 in the paint, 13.6 off of turnovers and 7.5 on fast breaks.

Northern Illinois went 11-20 overall with a 5-11 record on the road last season. The Huskies averaged 73.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 77.4 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

