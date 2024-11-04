Georgia Southern hosts Northern Illinois in season opener

Northern Illinois Huskies at Georgia Southern Eagles Statesboro, Georgia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -8.5; over/under is…

Northern Illinois Huskies at Georgia Southern Eagles

Statesboro, Georgia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -8.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern hosts Northern Illinois for the season opener.

Georgia Southern finished 6-6 at home a season ago while going 9-24 overall. The Eagles averaged 73.3 points per game last season, 12.6 from the free-throw line and 28.2 from beyond the arc.

Northern Illinois finished 11-20 overall with a 5-11 record on the road a season ago. The Huskies averaged 5.3 steals, 4.9 blocks and 12.3 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.