Georgia Southern Eagles play the William & Mary Tribe

William & Mary Tribe (2-3) vs. Georgia Southern Eagles (4-1)

Rock Hill, South Carolina; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tribe -1; over/under is 162

BOTTOM LINE: William & Mary and Georgia Southern play at Rock Hill Sports & Event Center in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

The Eagles have a 4-1 record against non-conference oppponents. Georgia Southern has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Tribe have a 2-3 record in non-conference play. William & Mary is fifth in the CAA with 15.6 assists per game led by Chase Lowe averaging 2.0.

Georgia Southern averages 82.4 points, 10.0 more per game than the 72.4 William & Mary gives up. William & Mary averages 81.2 points per game, 3.6 more than the 77.6 Georgia Southern gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adante’ Holiman is shooting 51.1% and averaging 16.2 points for the Eagles.

Kyle Pulliam is averaging 10.6 points for the Tribe.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

