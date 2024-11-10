Georgia plays Texas Southern following Newell’s 26-point showing

Texas Southern Tigers (0-1) at Georgia Bulldogs (1-0) Athens, Georgia; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -15.5; over/under…

Texas Southern Tigers (0-1) at Georgia Bulldogs (1-0)

Athens, Georgia; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -15.5; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia hosts Texas Southern after Asa Newell scored 26 points in Georgia’s 83-78 victory against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles.

Georgia went 20-17 overall with a 13-6 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Bulldogs averaged 74.7 points per game last season, 15.6 from the free-throw line and 24.3 from 3-point range.

Texas Southern went 6-11 on the road and 16-17 overall a season ago. The Tigers averaged 6.9 steals, 3.8 blocks and 11.8 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.