Georgia hosts Tennessee Tech to open season

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at Georgia Bulldogs

Athens, Georgia; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -22.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia hosts Tennessee Tech for the season opener.

Georgia finished 13-6 at home a season ago while going 20-17 overall. The Bulldogs averaged 74.7 points per game last season, 15.6 on free throws and 24.3 from 3-point range.

Tennessee Tech finished 10-21 overall last season while going 3-13 on the road. The Golden Eagles averaged 67.4 points per game last season, 12.0 from the free-throw line and 19.5 from 3-point range.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

