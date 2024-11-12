Live Radio
Georgia hosts North Florida following Harris’ 22-point game

The Associated Press

November 12, 2024, 3:22 AM

North Florida Ospreys (3-0) at Georgia Bulldogs (2-0)

Athens, Georgia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -11.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Florida visits Georgia after Josh Harris scored 22 points in North Florida’s 105-93 victory over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

Georgia finished 13-6 at home a season ago while going 20-17 overall. The Bulldogs averaged 74.7 points per game last season, 15.6 on free throws and 24.3 from 3-point range.

North Florida went 16-16 overall with a 5-11 record on the road a season ago. The Ospreys averaged 78.0 points per game last season, 13.0 from the free-throw line and 36 from 3-point range.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

