Georgia hosts Alabama A&M after Moodie’s 21-point game

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (3-1) at Georgia Bulldogs (4-0) Athens, Georgia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -25.5; over/under…

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (3-1) at Georgia Bulldogs (4-0)

Athens, Georgia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -25.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M visits Georgia after Chad Moodie scored 21 points in Alabama A&M’s 81-71 loss to the Tennessee State Tigers.

Georgia went 20-17 overall with a 13-6 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Georgia Bulldogs gave up 74.7 points per game while committing 16.4 fouls last season.

Alabama A&M went 10-10 in SWAC action and 4-15 on the road a season ago. The Alabama A&M Bulldogs averaged 14.9 points off of turnovers, 10.7 second-chance points and 5.4 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.