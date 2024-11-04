Georgia Bulldogs open season at home against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at Georgia Bulldogs Athens, Georgia; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -24.5; over/under is…

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at Georgia Bulldogs

Athens, Georgia; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -24.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia starts the season at home against Tennessee Tech.

Georgia finished 20-17 overall with a 13-6 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Bulldogs averaged 74.7 points per game last season, 31.5 in the paint, 13.3 off of turnovers and 9.7 on fast breaks.

Tennessee Tech finished 10-21 overall a season ago while going 3-13 on the road. The Golden Eagles averaged 67.4 points per game last season, 12.0 from the free-throw line and 19.5 from deep.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.