Georgetown takes on Wagner following Peavy’s 24-point game

Wagner Seahawks (3-3) at Georgetown Hoyas (4-1)

Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hoyas -12.5; over/under is 128

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown takes on Wagner after Micah Peavy scored 24 points in Georgetown’s 82-65 win against the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash.

The Hoyas have gone 4-1 at home. Georgetown is 1-1 against opponents over .500.

The Seahawks have gone 1-3 away from home. Wagner ranks third in the NEC with 31.2 rebounds per game led by R.J. Greene averaging 5.8.

Georgetown is shooting 43.8% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 44.0% Wagner allows to opponents. Wagner’s 39.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.0 percentage points lower than Georgetown has allowed to its opponents (41.6%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Epps is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Hoyas.

Zaire Williams is scoring 8.8 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Seahawks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

