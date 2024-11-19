Georgetown Hoyas welcome the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers on Wednesday

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (3-1) at Georgetown Hoyas (2-1) Washington; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown hosts Mount St.…

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (3-1) at Georgetown Hoyas (2-1)

Washington; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown hosts Mount St. Mary’s.

Georgetown finished 7-12 at home last season while going 9-23 overall. The Hoyas averaged 70.8 points per game while shooting 41.5% from the field and 34.6% from deep last season.

Mount St. Mary’s finished 13-19 overall with a 5-13 record on the road last season. The Mountaineers shot 47.3% from the field and 35.2% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

