Georgetown Hoyas to take on the Howard Bison on the road

Georgetown Hoyas (3-3) at Howard Bison (5-2)

Washington; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Howard hosts Georgetown in a matchup of Division 1 Division teams.

The Bison are 2-1 in home games. Howard has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Hoyas have gone 1-1 away from home. Georgetown has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

Howard’s average of 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Georgetown gives up. Georgetown averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Howard allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Destiny Howell is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Bison.

Kelsey Ransom is averaging 19.2 points, seven rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.3 steals for the Hoyas.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.