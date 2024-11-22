Georgetown hosts Saint Francis (PA) in non-conference matchup

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (1-4) at Georgetown Hoyas (3-1) Washington; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown hosts Saint…

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (1-4) at Georgetown Hoyas (3-1)

Washington; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown hosts Saint Francis (PA) in out-of-conference action.

Georgetown finished 7-12 at home last season while going 9-23 overall. The Hoyas gave up 77.9 points per game while committing 16.9 fouls last season.

The Red Flash are 1-4 on the road. Saint Francis (PA) is 1-3 in games decided by 10 or more points.

