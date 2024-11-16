Georgetown hosts Notre Dame following Davis’ 27-point game

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (2-0) at Georgetown Hoyas (2-0) Washington; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Irish -2.5;…

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (2-0) at Georgetown Hoyas (2-0)

Washington; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Irish -2.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame faces Georgetown after Tae Davis scored 27 points in Notre Dame’s 86-77 win against the Buffalo Bulls.

Georgetown finished 9-23 overall a season ago while going 7-12 at home. The Hoyas averaged 11.4 points off of turnovers, 12.8 second-chance points and 15.3 bench points last season.

Notre Dame finished 13-20 overall a season ago while going 2-10 on the road. The Fighting Irish averaged 10.2 points off of turnovers, 8.7 second-chance points and 16.2 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

