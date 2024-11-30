Georgetown hosts Albany (NY) following Neely’s 20-point outing

Albany (NY) Great Danes (5-2) at Georgetown Hoyas (5-1) Washington; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hoyas -14.5; over/under…

Albany (NY) Great Danes (5-2) at Georgetown Hoyas (5-1)

Washington; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hoyas -14.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Albany (NY) visits Georgetown after Justin Neely scored 20 points in Albany (NY)’s 81-77 loss to the American Eagles.

The Hoyas have gone 5-1 in home games. Georgetown is the Big East leader with 12.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Drew Fielder averaging 3.0.

The Great Danes are 1-1 in road games. Albany (NY) averages 9.0 turnovers per game and is 5-2 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Georgetown’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Albany (NY) gives up. Albany (NY) has shot at a 46.2% rate from the field this season, 6.6 percentage points above the 39.6% shooting opponents of Georgetown have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas Sorber is shooting 56.9% and averaging 14.8 points for the Hoyas.

Kheni Briggs is shooting 42.3% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Great Danes, while averaging 7.4 points.

