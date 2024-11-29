Georgetown hosts Albany (NY) following Neely’s 20-point game

Albany (NY) Great Danes (5-2) at Georgetown Hoyas (5-1) Washington; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Albany (NY) plays Georgetown…

Albany (NY) Great Danes (5-2) at Georgetown Hoyas (5-1)

Washington; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Albany (NY) plays Georgetown after Justin Neely scored 20 points in Albany (NY)’s 81-77 loss to the American Eagles.

The Hoyas have gone 5-1 in home games. Georgetown is 4-1 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Great Danes are 1-1 in road games. Albany (NY) is third in the America East with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Sultan Adewale averaging 2.1.

Georgetown is shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 45.5% Albany (NY) allows to opponents. Albany (NY) has shot at a 46.2% rate from the field this season, 6.6 percentage points higher than the 39.6% shooting opponents of Georgetown have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Epps averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Hoyas, scoring 14.5 points while shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc.

Kheni Briggs averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Great Danes, scoring 7.4 points while shooting 42.3% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.