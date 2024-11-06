Georgetown faces Lehigh in non-conference matchup

Lehigh Mountain Hawks at Georgetown Hoyas Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown takes on Lehigh in non-conference play.…

Lehigh Mountain Hawks at Georgetown Hoyas

Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown takes on Lehigh in non-conference play.

Georgetown went 7-12 at home a season ago while going 9-23 overall. The Hoyas allowed opponents to score 77.9 points per game and shoot 48.9% from the field last season.

Lehigh went 14-18 overall a season ago while going 8-11 on the road. The Mountain Hawks gave up 71.0 points per game while committing 16.7 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

