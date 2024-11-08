Georgetown faces Fairfield following Peavy’s 20-point game

Fairfield Stags (0-1) at Georgetown Hoyas (1-0) Washington; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown hosts Fairfield after Micah Peavy…

Fairfield Stags (0-1) at Georgetown Hoyas (1-0)

Washington; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown hosts Fairfield after Micah Peavy scored 20 points in Georgetown’s 85-77 victory against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks.

Georgetown finished 9-23 overall last season while going 7-12 at home. The Hoyas averaged 70.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 77.9 last season.

Fairfield finished 24-13 overall a season ago while going 10-6 on the road. The Stags averaged 75.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 71.0 last season.

