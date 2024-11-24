George Washington squares off against Illinois State

Illinois State Redbirds (4-2) vs. George Washington Revolutionaries (5-1) Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Monday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: George…

Illinois State Redbirds (4-2) vs. George Washington Revolutionaries (5-1)

Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Monday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington plays Illinois State in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands.

The Revolutionaries have a 5-1 record against non-conference oppponents. George Washington averages 80.2 points while outscoring opponents by 11.2 points per game.

The Redbirds have a 4-2 record in non-conference games. Illinois State scores 81.0 points and has outscored opponents by 10.8 points per game.

George Washington is shooting 45.0% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 43.3% Illinois State allows to opponents. Illinois State averages 11.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.3 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game George Washington allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darren Buchanan Jr. is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 8.8 rebounds for the Revolutionaries.

Johnny Kinziger is averaging 13.8 points for the Redbirds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

