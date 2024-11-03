Live Radio
George Washington Revolutionaries tip off season at home against the Mercyhurst Lakers

The Associated Press

November 3, 2024, 2:43 AM

Mercyhurst Lakers at George Washington Revolutionaries

Washington; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington hosts Mercyhurst for the season opener.

George Washington went 15-17 overall with a 12-6 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Revolutionaries shot 44.2% from the field and 36.1% from 3-point range last season.

Mercyhurst did not play Division I basketball during the 2023-24 season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

