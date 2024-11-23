George Washington Revolutionaries and the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns meet in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (1-4) vs. George Washington Revolutionaries (4-1) Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (1-4) vs. George Washington Revolutionaries (4-1)

Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Revolutionaries -4.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana and George Washington square off at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands.

The Revolutionaries are 4-1 in non-conference play. George Washington is fourth in the A-10 scoring 79.6 points while shooting 45.7% from the field.

The Ragin’ Cajuns have a 1-4 record in non-conference games. Louisiana has a 1-3 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

George Washington averages 79.6 points per game, equal to what Louisiana allows. Louisiana averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than George Washington gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darren Buchanan Jr. is shooting 50.0% and averaging 15.6 points for the Revolutionaries.

Christian Wright is averaging 11.4 points for the Ragin’ Cajuns.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.