George Washington Revolutionaries and the Illinois State Redbirds square off in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

Illinois State Redbirds (4-2) vs. George Washington Revolutionaries (5-1)

Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Monday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Revolutionaries -1; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State and George Washington square off in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands.

The Revolutionaries have a 5-1 record in non-conference games. George Washington ranks sixth in the A-10 with 36.0 points per game in the paint led by Darren Buchanan Jr. averaging 10.7.

The Redbirds have a 4-2 record against non-conference oppponents. Illinois State scores 81.0 points while outscoring opponents by 10.8 points per game.

George Washington’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game Illinois State allows. Illinois State averages 12.0 more points per game (81.0) than George Washington gives up to opponents (69.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Buchanan is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 8.8 rebounds for the Revolutionaries.

Johnny Kinziger is averaging 13.8 points for the Redbirds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.