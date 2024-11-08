George Washington plays Hampton in out-of-conference game

Hampton Pirates (1-0) at George Washington Revolutionaries (1-0) Washington; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Revolutionaries -13; over/under is…

Hampton Pirates (1-0) at George Washington Revolutionaries (1-0)

Washington; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Revolutionaries -13; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington and Hampton face off in non-conference action.

George Washington finished 12-6 at home last season while going 15-17 overall. The Revolutionaries averaged 76.8 points per game last season, 15.3 on free throws and 27 from 3-point range.

Hampton went 4-16 in CAA play and 1-12 on the road a season ago. The Pirates averaged 12.6 points off of turnovers, 11.3 second-chance points and 13.9 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.