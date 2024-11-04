George Washington hosts Mercyhurst in season opener

Mercyhurst Lakers at George Washington Revolutionaries Washington; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Revolutionaries -16.5; over/under is 147.5 BOTTOM…

Mercyhurst Lakers at George Washington Revolutionaries

Washington; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Revolutionaries -16.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington begins the season at home against Mercyhurst.

George Washington finished 12-6 at home a season ago while going 15-17 overall. The Revolutionaries averaged 12.3 assists per game on 26.3 made field goals last season.

Mercyhurst did not play in Division I last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

