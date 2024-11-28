George Washington hosts Bradley and VMI

VMI Keydets (4-4) at George Washington Revolutionaries (6-1) Washington; Friday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: VMI visits George Washington after…

VMI Keydets (4-4) at George Washington Revolutionaries (6-1)

Washington; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VMI visits George Washington after Rickey Bradley, Jr. scored 22 points in VMI’s 70-67 loss to the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds.

The Revolutionaries are 4-0 on their home court. George Washington averages 79.0 points and has outscored opponents by 10.7 points per game.

The Keydets are 1-3 in road games. VMI averages 76.6 points while outscoring opponents by 4.3 points per game.

George Washington is shooting 44.1% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 43.3% VMI allows to opponents. VMI averages 8.3 more points per game (76.6) than George Washington allows to opponents (68.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Darren Buchanan Jr. is shooting 45.7% and averaging 15.7 points for the Revolutionaries.

TJ Johnson is averaging 15.8 points and 1.9 steals for the Keydets.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

