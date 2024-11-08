George Mason visits No. 18 Marquette after Jones’ 32-point game

George Mason Patriots (1-0) at Marquette Golden Eagles (1-0) Milwaukee; Friday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -12;…

George Mason Patriots (1-0) at Marquette Golden Eagles (1-0)

Milwaukee; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -12; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Marquette hosts George Mason after Kam Jones scored 32 points in Marquette’s 102-62 win against the Stony Brook Seawolves.

Marquette finished 27-10 overall with a 14-2 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Golden Eagles averaged 78.1 points per game last season, 38.9 in the paint, 18.1 off of turnovers and 12.9 on fast breaks.

George Mason finished 20-12 overall a season ago while going 5-7 on the road. The Patriots averaged 71.0 points per game while shooting 46.0% from the field and 34.2% from 3-point range last season.

