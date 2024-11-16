George Mason visits East Carolina following Walker’s 24-point game

George Mason Patriots (2-2) at East Carolina Pirates (3-0) Greenville, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Patriots…

George Mason Patriots (2-2) at East Carolina Pirates (3-0)

Greenville, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Patriots -3.5; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina hosts George Mason after C.J. Walker scored 24 points in East Carolina’s 110-73 victory against the Mount Olive Trojans.

East Carolina finished 11-9 at home a season ago while going 15-18 overall. The Pirates averaged 12.2 assists per game on 24.3 made field goals last season.

George Mason finished 5-7 on the road and 20-12 overall last season. The Patriots gave up 65.9 points per game while committing 16.7 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

