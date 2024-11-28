George Mason takes on James Madison following Newton’s 26-point showing

George Mason Patriots (4-3) at James Madison Dukes (4-3) Harrisonburg, Virginia; Friday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: George Mason visits…

George Mason Patriots (4-3) at James Madison Dukes (4-3)

Harrisonburg, Virginia; Friday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason visits James Madison after Woody Newton scored 26 points in George Mason’s 100-55 victory over the Ferrum Panthers.

The Dukes have gone 2-0 at home. James Madison averages 79.6 points and has outscored opponents by 8.3 points per game.

The Patriots are 0-2 on the road. George Mason is third in the A-10 with 27.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Newton averaging 5.7.

James Madison scores 79.6 points, 14.7 more per game than the 64.9 George Mason gives up. George Mason averages 10.3 more points per game (81.6) than James Madison gives up to opponents (71.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Xavier Brown is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Dukes.

Darius Maddox is averaging 14.9 points for the Patriots.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

