George Mason takes on Central Michigan following Maddox’s 20-point showing

Central Michigan Chippewas (1-2) at George Mason Patriots (2-1)

Fairfax, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason faces Central Michigan after Darius Maddox scored 20 points in George Mason’s 94-56 victory against the Stony Brook Seawolves.

George Mason went 20-12 overall last season while going 14-3 at home. The Patriots averaged 5.4 steals, 3.4 blocks and 11.1 turnovers per game last season.

Central Michigan went 18-14 overall with a 7-9 record on the road last season. The Chippewas averaged 12.4 points off of turnovers, 10.2 second-chance points and 5.9 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

