George Mason plays Stony Brook after Maddox’s 20-point game

Stony Brook Seawolves (1-1) at George Mason Patriots (1-1)

Fairfax, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Patriots -14.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason hosts Stony Brook after Darius Maddox scored 20 points in George Mason’s 82-63 loss to the Marquette Golden Eagles.

George Mason finished 20-12 overall last season while going 14-3 at home. The Patriots averaged 71.0 points per game last season, 29.9 in the paint, 13.7 off of turnovers and 7.5 on fast breaks.

Stony Brook went 13-9 in CAA play and 4-11 on the road last season. The Seawolves shot 43.8% from the field and 35.7% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

