George Mason plays Central Michigan following Maddox’s 20-point performance

Central Michigan Chippewas (1-2) at George Mason Patriots (2-1)

Fairfax, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Patriots -14; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason takes on Central Michigan after Darius Maddox scored 20 points in George Mason’s 94-56 victory over the Stony Brook Seawolves.

George Mason finished 20-12 overall with a 14-3 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Patriots averaged 71.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 65.9 last season.

Central Michigan went 18-14 overall a season ago while going 7-9 on the road. The Chippewas averaged 66.5 points per game last season, 10.8 from the free-throw line and 18.9 from 3-point range.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

