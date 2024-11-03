George Mason Patriots tip off season at home against the North Carolina Central Eagles

North Carolina Central Eagles at George Mason Patriots Fairfax, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: George Mason opens the…

North Carolina Central Eagles at George Mason Patriots

Fairfax, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason opens the season at home against North Carolina Central.

George Mason went 14-3 at home a season ago while going 20-12 overall. The Patriots averaged 71.0 points per game last season, 14.8 from the free-throw line and 20.4 from deep.

North Carolina Central went 6-9 on the road and 18-13 overall last season. The Eagles averaged 76.6 points per game while shooting 45.4% from the field and 34.2% from 3-point distance last season.

