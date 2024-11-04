George Mason opens season at home against North Carolina Central

North Carolina Central Eagles at George Mason Patriots Fairfax, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Patriots -13.5; over/under…

North Carolina Central Eagles at George Mason Patriots

Fairfax, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Patriots -13.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason hosts North Carolina Central for the season opener.

George Mason finished 20-12 overall with a 14-3 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Patriots averaged 71.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 65.9 last season.

North Carolina Central finished 10-6 in MEAC action and 6-9 on the road last season. The Eagles shot 45.4% from the field and 34.2% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

