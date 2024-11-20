George Mason hosts Coppin State following Maddox’s 20-point outing

Coppin State Eagles (0-6) at George Mason Patriots (2-3) Fairfax, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Patriots -25.5;…

Coppin State Eagles (0-6) at George Mason Patriots (2-3)

Fairfax, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Patriots -25.5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason hosts Coppin State after Darius Maddox scored 20 points in George Mason’s 78-77 overtime loss to the East Carolina Pirates.

The Patriots have gone 2-1 at home. George Mason averages 75.6 points while outscoring opponents by 6.8 points per game.

The Eagles are 0-5 on the road. Coppin State gives up 78.0 points to opponents while being outscored by 23.3 points per game.

George Mason is shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 6.0 percentage points lower than the 49.7% Coppin State allows to opponents. Coppin State averages 4.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game George Mason gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maddox is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Patriots, while averaging 18.4 points.

Derrius Ward is averaging 12.4 points for the Eagles.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

