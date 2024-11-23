George Mason defeats Ferrum 100-55

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Woody Newton had 26 points in George Mason’s 100-55 win against Ferrum on Saturday. Newton also…

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Woody Newton had 26 points in George Mason’s 100-55 win against Ferrum on Saturday.

Newton also added six rebounds for the Patriots (4-3). Brayden O’Connor added 14 points while shooting 6 for 7, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc while they also had five assists. K.D. Johnson shot 4 for 8 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 7 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points, while adding seven rebounds.

Alfredo Abel-Rivera led the way for the Panthers with 15 points and seven rebounds. Bryant Wall added 13 points for Ferrum. Sterling Charles also had six points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

