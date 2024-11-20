Geno Auriemma earns NCAA record 1,217 victory as No. 2 UConn beats Fairleigh Dickinson

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Geno Auriemma became the winningest coach in NCAA college basketball history, earning his 1,217th victory as…

Auriemma broke a tie with retired Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer for the most victories all-time. Former Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski holds the men’s record with 1,202. Auriemma began his journey with UConn in 1985 and is 1,217-162 in his career. He has only had one losing season — his first one with the Huskies.

The Huskies (4-0) celebrated Auriemma and associated head coach Chris Dailey’s 40 years at the school with more than 60 alums, including former UConn greats Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi, Maya Moore and Rebecca Lobo in attendance.

UConn’s latest star led the way as Paige Bueckers had 16 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Freshman Sarah Strong had 20 points.

FDU (4-2) hung around for the first few minutes and only trailed 14-12 before UConn scored nine of the final 11 points of the quarter. The Knights didn’t get within single digits the rest of the way.

NO. 1 SOUTH CAROLINA 77, CLEMSON 45

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Te-Hina Paopao had 13 points and Ashlyn Watkins added 10 points and 11 rebounds as No. 1 South Carolina set a school record with its 43rd straight win by beating rival Clemson.

The Gamecocks (5-0) struggled to find the basket for about 15 minutes and trailed 17-12 midway through the second quarter before breaking off a 17-0 run to take control.

South Carolina’s previous best was 42 wins in a row, which started with the 2022 NCAA Tournament where it won the national championship and continued until the 2023 Final Four where it lost to Iowa 77-73.

It was Watkins’ most dominant showing of the season since returning to the team from her suspension.

Loyal McQueen led Clemson (3-1) with 15 points.

No. 4 TEXAS 83, TARLETON STATE 41

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Madison Booker scored 25 points to lead No. 4 Texas over Tarleton State.

Booker, an Associated Press preseason All-American, scored 20 in the first half, pacing Texas to a 53-23 lead at the break. Booker played nine minutes in the second half.

Shay Holle added 14 points for the Longhorns (4-0). Rori Harmon had 11 points and four steals. Kyla Oldacre, a 6-foot-6 backup center, had nine points and 10 rebounds.

Arieona Rosborough led Tarleton State (2-3) with 11 points. Miannah Little scored 10. The Texans shot just 30% and committed 29 turnovers.

NO. 7 LSU 85, TULANE 74

Flau’Jae Johnson scored 25 points and had 12 rebounds, Aneesah Morrow had 23 points and 16 rebounds, and No. 7 LSU held off Tulane.

Jersey Wolfenbarger scored 15 points and grabbed eight rebounds off the bench for the Tigers (6-0).

Tulane (1-3) was led by Kyren Whittington who scored 20 of her 24 points in the second half, and Victoria Keenan who scored all 21 of her points in the second half.

NORTHERN IOWA 87, NO. 8 IOWA STATE 75

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Maya McDermott scored a career-high 37 points and Kayla Laube added 21 as Northern Iowa beat No. 8 Iowa State.

The Panthers (3-1) trailed 53-45 with 7:36 left in the third quarter before going on a 31-7 run over the next 12:17.

McDermott continually cut through Iowa State’s defense, making 14 of 21 shots, including 3 of 4 3-pointers.

Audi Crooks led Iowa State (4-1) with 22 points and 10 rebounds. Addy Brown had 21 points and a game-high 12 rebounds, but 17 of those points came in the first half.

NO. 10 KANSAS STATE 111, MILWAUKEE 46

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Ayoka Lee had 25 points to lead six Kansas State women in double-figures scoring, and the No. 10 Wildcats rolled to a win over Milwaukee.

Jaelyn Glenn added 17 points, Serena Sundell had 16 and Zyanna Walker finished with 13 points for the Wildcats (5-0), who now face a much stiffer test in No. 14 Duke on Monday night in the Ball Dawgs Classic near Las Vegas.

Kansas State opened the game on a 20-4 run and led 27-11 after the first period, then stretched their advantage to 54-18 by the halftime break. Milwaukee (2-4) never was able to slow down the Wildcats the rest of the way in the lopsided game.

The Wildcats, who have won all five of their games by at least 18 points, won for the 400th time in Bramlage Coliseum.

Jorey Buwalda was Milwaukee’s leading scorer with eight points.

NO. 12 OHIO STATE 106, OHIO 42

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Elsa Lemmila had a career-high 21 points and 14 rebounds, and fellow freshman Jaloni Cambridge scored all 19 of her points in the first half when No. 12 Ohio State built a 40-point lead en route to a victory over Ohio.

Ohio State scored the opening 17 points of the game and cruised. Cambridge reached 19 points, on 9-of-11 shooting, with 4:29 remaining in the second quarter to give the Buckeyes a 45-16 lead.

Ohio State led by 40 points at halftime. The Buckeyes made 5 of 18 from 3-point range in the first half, while Ohio was 5 of 18 overall with 26 turnovers that were turned into 34 points.

Bailey Tabeling led Ohio (1-3) with nine points.

NO. 23 OREGON 70, AUBURN 68

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Phillipina Kyei had 14 points and 11 rebounds, Elisa Mevius made a big three-point play in the final minute, and Oregon held off Auburn.

Oregon started slow, scoring nine points in the first quarter, but the Ducks would lead by double digits throughout most of the third quarter before Auburn rallied.

Amina Muhammad added 10 points for Oregon and Mevius scored nine. Bell’s two 3-pointers were Oregon’s only makes in eight attempts.

Taliah Scott finished with 28 points and Gaston had 14 for Auburn.

