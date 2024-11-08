Gateretse leads Utah State against Charlotte after 24-point game

Charlotte 49ers (1-0) at Utah State Aggies (1-0) Logan, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Utah State plays Charlotte…

Charlotte 49ers (1-0) at Utah State Aggies (1-0)

Logan, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State plays Charlotte after Aubin Gateretse scored 24 points in Utah State’s 101-46 victory against the Alcorn State Braves.

Utah State finished 14-1 at home last season while going 28-7 overall. The Aggies averaged 16.3 assists per game on 28.5 made field goals last season.

Charlotte finished 5-7 on the road and 19-12 overall a season ago. The 49ers averaged 68.7 points per game while shooting 45.2% from the field and 31.7% from 3-point distance last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.