Gardner-Webb visits Pittsburgh following Lowe’s 20-point outing

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (1-1) at Pittsburgh Panthers (2-0)

Pittsburgh; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh faces Gardner-Webb after Jaland Lowe scored 20 points in Pittsburgh’s 83-68 victory over the Murray State Racers.

Pittsburgh finished 22-11 overall a season ago while going 13-5 at home. The Panthers shot 43.7% from the field and 35.7% from 3-point range last season.

Gardner-Webb finished 17-16 overall with a 6-8 record on the road last season. The Runnin’ Bulldogs averaged 12.7 assists per game on 26.3 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

