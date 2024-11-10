Gardner-Webb visits Pittsburgh following Lowe’s 20-point outing

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (1-1) at Pittsburgh Panthers (2-0)
Pittsburgh; Monday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh faces Gardner-Webb after Jaland Lowe scored 20 points in Pittsburgh’s 83-68 victory over the Murray State Racers.
Pittsburgh finished 22-11 overall a season ago while going 13-5 at home. The Panthers shot 43.7% from the field and 35.7% from 3-point range last season.
Gardner-Webb finished 17-16 overall with a 6-8 record on the road last season. The Runnin’ Bulldogs averaged 12.7 assists per game on 26.3 made field goals last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
