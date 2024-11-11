Gardner-Webb visits Pittsburgh after Lowe’s 20-point game

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (1-1) at Pittsburgh Panthers (2-0) Pittsburgh; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -18.5; over/under is…

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (1-1) at Pittsburgh Panthers (2-0)

Pittsburgh; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -18.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh hosts Gardner-Webb after Jaland Lowe scored 20 points in Pittsburgh’s 83-68 victory over the Murray State Racers.

Pittsburgh went 13-5 at home a season ago while going 22-11 overall. The Panthers averaged 13.3 points off of turnovers, 11.9 second-chance points and 19.0 bench points last season.

Gardner-Webb finished 17-16 overall with a 6-8 record on the road last season. The Runnin’ Bulldogs averaged 73.5 points per game last season, 33.6 in the paint, 11.8 off of turnovers and 11.5 on fast breaks.

