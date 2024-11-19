Gardner-Webb visits Charlotte following Graves’ 23-point performance

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (2-2) at Charlotte 49ers (2-1) Charlotte, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: 49ers -8.5;…

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (2-2) at Charlotte 49ers (2-1)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: 49ers -8.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte hosts Gardner-Webb after Nik Graves scored 23 points in Charlotte’s 65-48 win against the Richmond Spiders.

Charlotte finished 19-12 overall a season ago while going 13-2 at home. The 49ers averaged 68.7 points per game last season, 14.0 on free throws and 19.5 from beyond the arc.

Gardner-Webb went 12-6 in Big South action and 6-8 on the road a season ago. The Runnin’ Bulldogs gave up 73.2 points per game while committing 19.2 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

