Gardner-Webb visits Charlotte following Graves’ 23-point game

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (2-2) at Charlotte 49ers (2-1)
Charlotte, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte faces Gardner-Webb after Nik Graves scored 23 points in Charlotte’s 65-48 win against the Richmond Spiders.
Charlotte went 19-12 overall with a 13-2 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The 49ers averaged 68.7 points per game while shooting 45.2% from the field and 31.7% from behind the arc last season.
Gardner-Webb went 6-8 on the road and 17-16 overall last season. The Runnin’ Bulldogs averaged 5.9 steals, 2.4 blocks and 11.1 turnovers per game last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.