Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs and the SE Louisiana Lions meet in Cancun, Mexico

SE Louisiana Lions (2-3) vs. Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (2-3) Cancun, Mexico; Tuesday, 12:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb squares off…

SE Louisiana Lions (2-3) vs. Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (2-3)

Cancun, Mexico; Tuesday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb squares off against SE Louisiana in Cancun, Mexico.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs have a 2-3 record against non-conference oppponents. Gardner-Webb has a 1-3 record against teams over .500.

The Lions have a 2-3 record in non-conference games. SE Louisiana scores 70.6 points and has outscored opponents by 1.4 points per game.

Gardner-Webb averages 70.0 points per game, 0.8 more points than the 69.2 SE Louisiana allows. SE Louisiana’s 43.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points lower than Gardner-Webb has given up to its opponents (46.3%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Darryl Simmons II is shooting 48.0% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Runnin’ Bulldogs, while averaging 15.2 points.

Sam Hines Jr. is averaging 14.2 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Lions.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.