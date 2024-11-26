Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs and the SE Louisiana Lions meet in Cancun, Mexico

SE Louisiana Lions (2-3) vs. Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (2-3) Cancun, Mexico; Tuesday, 12:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Runnin’ Bulldogs…

SE Louisiana Lions (2-3) vs. Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (2-3)

Cancun, Mexico; Tuesday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Runnin’ Bulldogs -4; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb plays SE Louisiana in Cancun, Mexico.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs have a 2-3 record in non-conference play. Gardner-Webb has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Lions are 2-3 in non-conference play. SE Louisiana is seventh in the Southland scoring 70.6 points per game and is shooting 43.7%.

Gardner-Webb makes 46.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.8 percentage points higher than SE Louisiana has allowed to its opponents (41.6%). SE Louisiana averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Gardner-Webb gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Seldon is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Runnin’ Bulldogs.

Kam Burton is shooting 43.3% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 10.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.