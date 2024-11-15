Gardner-Webb hosts Elon following Simpkins’ 21-point game

Elon Phoenix (1-1) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (1-2) Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Elon plays…

Elon Phoenix (1-1) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (1-2)

Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Elon plays Gardner-Webb after TJ Simpkins scored 21 points in Elon’s 103-66 win over the Bluefield College Rams.

Gardner-Webb finished 17-16 overall with a 9-4 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Runnin’ Bulldogs averaged 5.9 steals, 2.4 blocks and 11.1 turnovers per game last season.

Elon went 13-19 overall last season while going 3-11 on the road. The Phoenix allowed opponents to score 75.4 points per game and shot 45.7% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.