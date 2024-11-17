Gardiner and Betts team up to lead No. 5 UCLA women in 101-52 blowout of Arkansas

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Timea Gardiner scored a career-high 23 points, including 15 in the first quarter, and No. 5…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Timea Gardiner scored a career-high 23 points, including 15 in the first quarter, and No. 5 UCLA routed Arkansas 101-52 on Sunday night.

Gardiner, an Oregon State transfer, made a career-best seven 3-pointers. Lauren Betts added 20 points and 12 rebounds for the Bruins (4-0).

Izzy Higginbottom scored 15 points to lead Arkansas (3-2), which had its three-game winning streak snapped.

The Bruins raced to a 15-3 lead, with Gardiner hitting three consecutive 3-pointers. The Razorbacks got within three before UCLA took off again, closing the first quarter on a 15-4 spurt.

UCLA gave up 13 points in the third quarter and 14 in the fourth.

Takeaways

Arkansas: Higginbottom has been excellent since transferring from Arkansas State. The senior guard averaged 23.5 points through her first four games and has cut down on her turnovers.

UCLA: Kiki Rice made her season debut and was scoreless in 11 minutes with two rebounds and one assist after missing the first three games with a shoulder injury sustained in a preseason practice.

Key moment

The Razorbacks were outscored 27-9 in the second quarter, with Higginbottom accounting for all their points. Vera Ojenuwa, who at 6-foot-4 was the tallest starter, picked up her third foul early in the period, leaving Arkansas without someone to challenge the 6-7 Betts, who went on to score 10 points and help the Bruins lead 57-25 at halftime.

Key stat

The Bruins dominated the boards, 65-27, including a 29-7 edge on the offensive glass. Angela Dugalic had a career-high 15 rebounds and Janiah Barker had 12, with both players in double figure scoring. The Bruins also outscored the Razorbacks 28-11 in second-chance points.

Up next

Arkansas hosts Oral Roberts on Thursday. UCLA hosts No. 1 South Carolina on Nov. 24, capping a four-game homestand.

