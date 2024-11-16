Garcia leads Minnesota against Yale after 24-point game

Yale Bulldogs (2-2) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-1) Minneapolis; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Gophers -4.5; over/under…

Yale Bulldogs (2-2) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-1)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Gophers -4.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota takes on Yale after Dawson Garcia scored 24 points in Minnesota’s 54-51 loss to the North Texas Mean Green.

Minnesota finished 16-4 at home a season ago while going 19-15 overall. The Golden Gophers averaged 75.0 points per game last season, 13.6 on free throws and 23.7 from beyond the arc.

Yale finished 9-6 on the road and 23-10 overall a season ago. The Bulldogs averaged 6.2 steals, 3.2 blocks and 9.0 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.